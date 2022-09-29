Left Menu

Germany faces threat of economic, social crisis - econ minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 18:14 IST
Germany faces threat of economic, social crisis - econ minister
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German businesses and households must reduce their gas usage further as Germany battles an economic war with Russia, German government ministers said on Thursday.

"The energy crisis that we are experiencing in Europe threatens to grow into an economic and also a social crisis," Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters as the government announced funding of up to 200 billion euros ($194 billion) in response to soaring energy prices.

"We find ourselves in an energy war," Finance Minister Christian Lindner said, adding that Germany would respond with its full economic might. ($1 = 1.0286 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022