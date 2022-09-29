Germany faces threat of economic, social crisis - econ minister

German businesses and households must reduce their gas usage further as Germany battles an economic war with Russia, German government ministers said on Thursday.

"The energy crisis that we are experiencing in Europe threatens to grow into an economic and also a social crisis," Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters as the government announced funding of up to 200 billion euros ($194 billion) in response to soaring energy prices.

"We find ourselves in an energy war," Finance Minister Christian Lindner said, adding that Germany would respond with its full economic might. ($1 = 1.0286 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)