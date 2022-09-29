CPHEEO- MoHUA holds regional workshop on 24X7 Water Supply Systems at Puri

Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with technical cooperation of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and Government of Odisha, is organising first of its kind regional workshop on 24x7 Water Supply System at Puri in Odisha on 29th and 30th September, 2022.

The 2-day workshop was inaugurated today. Smt D. Thara, Additional Secretary & National Mission Director (AMRUT), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs chaired the Inaugural session and delivered the keynote address.

Hon'ble Prime Minister launched AMRUT 2.0 on October 154, 2021 with a vision to make all cities water secure and provide universal coverage of water supply services in all the urban areas of the country. One of the outcomes of AMRUT 2.0 is to provide 24x7 water supply with drink from tap facility in at least one ward or one DMA in all 500 AMRUT cities.

24×7 water supply is the need of the hour to improve the service delivery and steer the economy by improving the livelihoods of the urban population. Therefore, it is the need of the hour to disseminate knowledge and handhold the states and cities on 24×7 water supply systems.

In order to disseminate knowledge and extend handholding support to States and Cities for converting from intermittent water supply to 24X7 continuous water supply systems, the Ministry has constituted National Task Force (NTF) on 24x7 water supply systems at National level and State-level Task Force (STF) on 24x7 water supply systems at State level respectively. Ten (10) States and UTs have constituted the State-level Task Force (STF) on 24x7 water supply systems so far.

During the workshop, Shri.G. Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha addressed the audience on the "Drink from Tap" Mission being implemented in many cities of Odisha.

The National Task Force (NTF) headed by Dr. M Dhinadhayalan, Adviser (PHEE), CPHEEO, MoHUA steered the technical sessions on 24x7 water supply systems. States presented their State Action Plan on 24x7 water supply under AMRUT 2.0. The 24x7 Water Supply Case-studies of Puri, Pune, Coimbatore and water audit of Solapur were also presented.

NTF presented technical guidelines on 24x7 water supply published by the Ministry. The NTF will also present draft 24x7 Water Supply and Management Policy and draft PPP guideline on 24×7 Water Supply system and get the feedback from the state participants.

The conference is being attended by about 100 participants including the Chairmen and members of the State-level Task Force (STF) of 9 States, comprising Technical Heads, Chief Engineers, City Engineers & Senior Engineers.

