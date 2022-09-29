LME to discuss banning Russian metal, sources say

The London Metal Exchange (LME) is planning to discuss banning new deliveries of Russian metal such as aluminium, nickel and copper so its warehouses cannot be used to offload hard-to-sell stock, three sources familiar with the matter said. Western countries have sanctioned Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir Putin since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but so far there are no restrictions on buying Russian metal.

The sources said there was some concern that Russian aluminium producer Rusal would not be able to sell its metal and would deliver it to registered warehouses of the 145-year-old metal exchange. "The discussions are about the possibility of banning new deliveries," one of the sources said, adding that trying to ban metal already in LME warehouses that had been produced by Rusal "would be madness".

Another source said the LME could not ban Russian metal without sanctions on the companies that produced them. Benchmark aluminium prices on the LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals, jumped 8.5% to $2,305 a tonne on Thursday while nickel gained 6% to $23,115.

The LME said its priority was to maintain an orderly market for the benefit of all market participants and it was keeping the situation under constant review. "Although we do not currently see any evidence of LME warehouses being used to offload metal on a long term basis," the exchange added, in response to a request for comment.

Metal movement has remained relatively constant over the last 12 months, the LME added. Russia produced 920,000 tonnes of refined copper last year, about 3.5% of the world's total, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Nickel in Russia is mainly produced by Nornickel, which accounted for 7% of global mined production estimated at 2.7 million tonnes last year. Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China accounts for 6% of global supplies estimated at around 70 million tonnes this year.

Rusal and Nornickel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Some buyers are shunning Rusal's aluminium, while others are securing price discounts.

