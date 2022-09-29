BSES to provide 'tatkal' temporary electricity connections for pujas, Diwali melas, Ramlilas

Power discom BSES will provide immediate temporary electricity connections for pujas, Diwali melas, Ramlilas and weddings in Delhi in order to tackle air pollution during the festive season, according to a statement on Thursday.

To tackle air pollution, Delhi is set to implement the revamped graded response action plan (GRAP) from October 1.

The plan will come into force 15 days before the usual time to control the buildup of pollutants, according to the directions of the commission for air quality management (CAQM).

To do its bit for tackling pollution and joining in the festivities, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) will provide 'tatkal' temporary electricity connection for pujas, Diwali melas, Ramlilas and marriages. ''Getting them is not only hassle free, it is also cheaper, safer, noise and pollution free,'' the statement said. Under the scheme, a consumer will be able to get a temporary connection the same day of applying and completing the requisite commercial formalities. Normally, it can take up to seven days for a temporary connection, it stated.

To get a 'tatkal' temporary electricity connection, a consumer has to contact BSES call centre numbers 19123 (BRPL) and 19122 (BYPL) or visit the customer care centre/digi seva kendra at the division office and complete formalities.

They can also apply and make payment for the temporary connection online on BSES' website (www.bsesdelhi.com) and from BSES' mobile app, the statement said.

According to a BSES official, ''Our entire machinery is geared up to make 'same day' connections possible. Our advanced IT capabilities and processes will play a major part in facilitating this. This scheme is our way of joining in the celebrations and tackle air pollution in Delhi as it will curb the use of diesel generators.'' ''To ensure reliable power supply during festivals, BSES discoms are undertaking several measures, including putting its operations and maintenance teams on high alert,'' the official said.

