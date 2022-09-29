Left Menu

Nord Stream 1 gas leaks expected to be halted on Monday - operator

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-09-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 18:38 IST
Nord Stream 1 gas leaks expected to be halted on Monday - operator
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Gas leaks from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are likely to be halted on Monday, the pipeline's operator told Reuters on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Nord Stream AG said it was not possible to provide any forecasts for the pipeline's future operation until the damage had been assessed.

The company also said it would only be able to carry out such an assessment once it had been able to reach the area.

Also Read: Nord Stream AG operator says looking into decline in pressure in Nord Stream 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022