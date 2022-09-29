French power output reduced by strike

Strikes by workers reduced output from French nuclear and hydropower stations on Thursday afternoon, data from power group EDF showed.

The 24-hour strike by French electricity union FNME over wage demands, pensions and purchasing power as inflation spirals across Europe reduced nuclear power generation by 3.5 gigawatts (GW) by 1245 GMT and by 470 megawatts (MW) at hydropower stations. Grid operator RTE said in an email to Reuters that they had to request a stop in the production cuts earlier this morning in order to ensure security of supply.

"We intervene before tensions (in the grid)," a spokesperson for RTE said, specifying that it can only ask for an end to production cuts and has no requisition power. Five reactors were affected by the strike, with the disruption representing about 8.8% of total production by Thursday afternoon, the data showed.

French nuclear power output is at a 30-year low for the year, owing to an unprecedented number of outages at EDF's fleet of 56 reactors, with more than half offline because of corrosion issues and scheduled maintenance. The country is currently a net importer of 5.6 GW of power from Spain, Britain, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland, data from grid operator RTE shows, having become a net importer this year for the first time since records began in 2012.

The 1.3 GW Nogent 1 reactor is shown as offline because of the strike. The reactor also went offline on Wednesday with an unplanned outage after a water supply regulation failure in a cooling circuit in the non-nuclear part of the facility.

