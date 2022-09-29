Russia open to in-person talks with U.S. on nuclear arms treaty

Russia said on Thursday it was studying the possibility of a face-to-face meeting between Russian and U.S. negotiators on a landmark nuclear arms control treaty.

In a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia was open to reviving the New START treaty and considering the possibility of in-person meetings of a joint commission of representatives from the United States and Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)