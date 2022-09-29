Russia open to in-person talks with U.S. on nuclear arms treaty
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 18:53 IST
Russia said on Thursday it was studying the possibility of a face-to-face meeting between Russian and U.S. negotiators on a landmark nuclear arms control treaty.
In a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia was open to reviving the New START treaty and considering the possibility of in-person meetings of a joint commission of representatives from the United States and Russia.
