Maha: NCP to hold meet in Shirdi on Nov 4-5

The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday said its state-level meeting will be held on November 4 and 5 in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

The decision was taken after a meeting was held with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, state unit chief Jayant Patil said.

The two-day meet will be attended by all major leaders from across the state, he added.

''Today's meeting discussed national issues and the party's preparations for upcoming civic and local governing body elections. We also discussed some internal issues of the party,'' Patil said.

