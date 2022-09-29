Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on growing economic downturn worries

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as worries of a global economic downturn from aggressive central bank rate hikes and risks of potential contagion from a turmoil in UK markets turned investors risk averse.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.0 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 29,513.73. The S&P 500 fell 32.0 points, or 0.86%, at the open to 3,687.01​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 157.2 points, or 1.42%, to 10,894.436 at the opening bell.

