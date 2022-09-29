Ecosystems for business and welfare witnessed sea change under PM's leadership

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar today interacted with the Indian Diaspora at Bali, Indonesia, under the banner of Balinese & Indian Friendship Association (BIFA). Ms Neeta Malhotra of BIFA greeted the Minister and expressed gratitude for meeting with them in spite of her very busy schedule. Shri Tomar headed Indian delegation to participate in G-20 Agriculture Minister Meeting held on 28-29 at Bali, Indonesia.

Shri Tomar in his address to the fellow Indians stated that the ecosystems for business and welfare has witnessed a sea change under the leadership of Prime Minster Shri Narendra Modi. The last mile delivery and connectivity for the welfare of the poorest of the poor and the empowerment of the economically weaker sections of the society with affordable housing, electricity connection, water and sanitation and LPGs are bringing pride to the common Indians. The use of technology has helped transparency and direct benefit transfers to the needy and eliminated the leakages and middlemen.

The Minister narrated the successes in the agriculture sector and the programmes like PM Kisan, crop insurance, organic farming, natural farming, value chain integration, farmers producer organizations, Ayushman Bharat, etc that has transformed the life and the living of the people in rural India. Agriculture proved its role as saviour to Indian economy and helped providing over 800 million people free food during Covid-19 and post Covid under PM Garib Kalyan Yojna, he stated.

Shri Tomar said, Government is committed to all round modernization of rails, roads, waterways, airports and ports for better connectivity and enhanced business, he observed. He stated that globally, India is setting the agenda on all important forum due to its bold and decisive leadership under Prime Minister Modi. He appreciated the contribution of the Indians as an active partner in the development of Indonesia and bringing recognition to India and assured all support of the Government of India.

On the occasion, the representatives of BIFA thanked the Shri Tomar for his visit and meeting. They appreciated the intensity and scale of development that is being done in India which has earned place of pride for the Indians located at Bali and Indonesia and the favourable response they started receiving from all quarters in Indonesia due to changed image of Indian leadership globally. They also sought facilitation by starting direct flight to Bali from Delhi and technical support for agriculture especially for fresh food on the concept of farm to table. Consul General of India in Bali, Shri Prakash Chand and his colleague Sri Lawlesh Kumar and others were also present on this occasion.

