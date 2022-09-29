Hindi Pakhwada was observed in all the offices of CBIC

Hindi Pakhwada was observed in all the offices of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) from 14 September,2022 to 29 September 2022. During the week various competitions like essay writing, quiz, elocution etc. were organised in all attached and subordinate offices of CBIC all over India.

On the final day of Hindi Pakhwada, a function was organised on 29-09-2022 in New Delhi which was presided by Chairman, CBIC, Shri Vivek Johri and was attended by senior Officers of CBIC.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman CBIC emphasised that all officers should make collective efforts to ensure that Hindi is used to a great extent in all office works.

Member Admin, CBIC Ms. Sungita Sharma in her address said that every officer must contribute in the implementation of the official language policy and should strive to use Hindi in all official communication as well as day to day functions.

Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM) is the nodal office for official language implementation in CBIC. A presentation was made by the Deputy Director (Official Language), DGPM, about the various provisions of the official language policy and increasing awareness about the use of Hindi for official work. It was also highlighted that 5 sub ordinate offices of CBIC have been selected under various categories for regional Rajbhasa awards given by the Department of Official Language for the year 2020-21.

During the Hindi Pakhwada Samapan Samaroh a Hindi play was presented showcasing the history of indirect taxation in India. "Indraprastha" a magazine compiling articles & poetry in Hindi by various officers of Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM) was released by Chairman, CBIC. Sh. Kundan Yadav, Additional Commissioner, Chandigarh, CGST Zone was also felicitated by the Chairman for his accomplishments as a Hindi author, having recently published his book ( Gandasa guru ki shapath).

Ms. Reshma Lakhani, Director General, DGPM delivered the vote of thanks and acknowledged the contribution of all officers in making the event successful.

