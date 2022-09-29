Left Menu

U.S. soon to announce new sanctions on Iran oil exports -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The United States on Thursday planned to announce sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports, a U.S. official said.

The official confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that said the sanctions will focus on entities facilitating the oil trade, and will be part of broader plan to step up sanctions on Tehran in coming weeks. (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

