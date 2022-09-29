Sulphur recovery unit commissioned at CPCL Manali refinery

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli commissioned a Rs 570-crore new sulphur recovery unit at the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) refinery at Manali here on Thursday.

The unit would process high-sulphur crude on a continuous and sustainable basis, CPCL said.

On a brief visit to the city, Teli was received by CPCL managing director Arvind Kumar and senior officials at the Manali refinery.

The Minister was briefed on the performance, initiatives, current and future projects of the CPCL by the officials.

''Commissioned a sulphur recovery unit built at the cost of Rs 570 crore at the refinery in the presence of CPCL MD Arvind Kumar and IndianOil Executive Director and State Head Tamil Nadu V C Asokan,'' Teli wrote in Twitter.

The facility would convert hydrogen sulphide gas generated by the refinery to elemental sulphur and reduce the amount of sulphur compounds released into the atmosphere, he said.

''The plant would also give immense benefit to environmental protection,''a company statement said Later, Teli met contract labourers and distributed clothes on the occasion of Navratri festival, the statement said.

