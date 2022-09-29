EU countries remain divided on gas price caps, diplomat says
29-09-2022
European Union countries are split over whether to cap gas prices, which they will discuss at a meeting of the bloc's energy ministers on Friday, a senior EU diplomat said.
"On the price caps at this moment there is nothing near like a consensus," the diplomat said on Thursday.
The diplomat added it was "difficult" to predict if consensus could be reached among countries on imposing a price cap on Russian gas alone.
