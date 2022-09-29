Left Menu

Taking cognizance of the complaint of Advocate Vishnu Kumar Gupta, a human rights activist on the issue of rising incidents of Dog bites on children, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought responses from Municipal Commissioner, District Magistrate (DM) and SSP of District Ghaziabad and has asked them to submit their responses on the action taken by them to stop the alleged dog biting menace in District Ghaziabad.

UP: NCPCR seeks response of administration over dog bites to children in Ghaziabad
Taking cognizance of the complaint of Advocate Vishnu Kumar Gupta, a human rights activist on the issue of rising incidents of Dog bites on children, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought responses from Municipal Commissioner, District Magistrate (DM) and SSP of District Ghaziabad and has asked them to submit their responses on the action taken by them to stop the alleged dog biting menace in District Ghaziabad. Advocate Gupta recently through the complaint informed the NCPCR regarding the rise of dog bite incidences in the Ghaziabad district and requested the top child rights body for its intervention.

The complainant also suggested some measures in this regard and stated that registration and vaccination of pet dogs should be done by Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad. "When the dog is taken out of the house by the owners, a mesh mask should be worn on its face. An effective policy should be made by the Municipal Corporation so that such incidents do not happen. Action should be taken to get the neutered dogs of the society vaccinated and keep them in the shelter home," read the statement.

The complainant also prayed for free treatment for the innocent children. After taking cognizance of the complaint, the NCPCR on September 26 asked the top district authorities to submit their responses within 20 days. (ANI)

