Nord Stream says it seeks permits to start damage assessment of pipeline

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 23:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Russia-led Nord Stream 1 offshore gas pipeline said on Thursday it intended to start assessing the damage to the pipeline as soon as it receives necessary official permits.

It said access to the area of incidents may be allowed only after the pressure in the gas pipeline has stabilised and the gas leakage has stopped.

The operator added that until the completion of the damage assessment, it is not possible to predict the timeframe for restoration of the gas transmission infrastructure.

