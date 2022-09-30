Gujarat: PM Modi to flag off new Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will flag off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar today. Heralding a new era of comfortable and enhanced rail travel experience, the new Vande Bharat Express, the most awaited newly made semi-high speed train, is now ready for a commercial run.

The train will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, connecting the state capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Talking about the features of this train, CPRO of Western Railway zone, Sumit Thakur said, "The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which will provide passengers with aircraft like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features including Kavach technology - an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System."

Thakur said that the train has been provided with bogies having fully suspended traction motors for 160 kmph operational speed along with the advanced state-of-the-art suspension system ensuring a smooth and safe journey and enhanced riding comfort for passengers.Thakur further said that there are reclining seats in all classes while the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats. "Every coach is equipped with 32-inch screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided," he said.

Vande Bharat Express also incorporates many advanced safety measures. Talking about these features, the loco pilot of the Vande Bharat Express, KK Thakur said, "This train has been provided with four platform side cameras outside the coach, including rearview cameras. Also, the train has been designed to increase Indian Railways' Green footprint by dispensing with the power cars and saving about 30 per cent of electricity with the advanced regenerative braking system. In any emergency situation, loco pilot and train guard can easily communicate with each other as well as passengers."

The new Vande Bharat trains would have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable. ICF has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

It also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification. As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses, etc. coming through fresh air and return air.

Travelling in the new trains would be more comfortable in comparison to the two trains that are currently operational. The reason is that the coaches of the new trains will be lighter than those of older trains. The weight of the train has been reduced by 38 tonnes to 392 tonnes and it can continue functioning even with two feet of flood waters on the tracks. These are made of stainless steel. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed.

There are automatic gates operated by the pilot. The windows are wide, there is more space for the luggage. The toilet installed will be advanced. Most of the parts of the trains are "Made in India" except for a few small parts. This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country, the other two being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train redefining passenger travelling in India. (ANI)

