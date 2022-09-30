Left Menu

Model's body found hanging in Mumbai hotel

The body of a 40-year-old model was found hanging from a fan in a hotel room in Mumbai's Andheri area on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2022 07:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 07:28 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, she did not open the door after repeated calling by the housekeeping staff. Following this, the manager of the hotel informed the police. On reaching the hotel, when the police opened the room with the master key, the model's body was found hanging from the fan.

The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot. On the suicide note, the model wrote, "I am sorry. No one is responsible for this. I am not happy. I just need peace."

Versova Police registered a case under ADR and sent the body for post-mortem. The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

