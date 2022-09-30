Left Menu

Jamia student shot at inside Delhi hospital after brawl at university

A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was injured after he was allegedly shot at by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital premises on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 07:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 07:29 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was injured after he was allegedly shot at by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital premises on Thursday. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 9 pm on Thursday at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a brawl at the library inside Jamia Millia Islamia university.

On inquiry, police found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students. In the incident, a law student Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Sardahan village, Meerut, sustained blunt injury on the head. He was shifted to Holy Family Hospital for treatment. Police said another student Nauman Ali, an associate of Nauman Chaudhary, also visited the hospital to see his friend. In the meantime, one student of the second group namely Zalal, a resident of Mewat, Haryana accompanied by his friends came to the hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward in the hospital premises.

According to police, Nauman Ali had a superficial injury on the scalp. He has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center. Police started an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

