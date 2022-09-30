Jamia student shot at inside Delhi hospital after brawl at university
A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was injured after he was allegedly shot at by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital premises on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was injured after he was allegedly shot at by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital premises on Thursday. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 9 pm on Thursday at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a brawl at the library inside Jamia Millia Islamia university.
On inquiry, police found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students. In the incident, a law student Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Sardahan village, Meerut, sustained blunt injury on the head. He was shifted to Holy Family Hospital for treatment. Police said another student Nauman Ali, an associate of Nauman Chaudhary, also visited the hospital to see his friend. In the meantime, one student of the second group namely Zalal, a resident of Mewat, Haryana accompanied by his friends came to the hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward in the hospital premises.
According to police, Nauman Ali had a superficial injury on the scalp. He has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center. Police started an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Traffic Police takes action on offenders of not wearing rear seat belt
KCR's family has a role in Delhi liquor scam: Bandi Sanjay
Centre may allow compensatory afforestation in neighbouring states for forest land diverted in Delhi
Delhi govt to hold blood donation camps at over 50 places; urge political parties across countries to join: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Actor Nora Fatehi appears before Delhi Police in connection with Sukesh extortion case