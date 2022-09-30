Left Menu

Taliban official: Blast in Shiite area of Kabul

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-09-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 10:21 IST
Taliban official: Blast in Shiite area of Kabul
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

There was a blast Friday morning in a Shiite neighbourhood of the Afghan capital Kabul, a Taliban official confirmed.

Local media reported the blast was inside an education centre in the Dashti Barchi area.

Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the blast was in the early morning but was unable to provide more details.

"Our teams have dispatched at the site of the blast to find out more details," Takor said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a steady stream of violence since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan just over a year ago.

The Islamic State group — a top rival of the Taliban — has previously targeted mosques and worshippers, especially members of Afghanistan's Shiite community in attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022