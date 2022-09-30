Gas price cap not on the table at EU energy meeting, Czech minister says
EU countries are not expected to reach an agreement on a wholesale cap on gas prices at a meeting of their energy ministers on Friday, Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela said.
"The gas cap is not on the table today. Everything is possible, but I expect it will be the next point on the agenda," Sikela said before the meeting.
