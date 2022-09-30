EU must find gas price cap all countries can accept, energy chief says

The European Union must find a way to approach gas price caps that all of the bloc's 27 member countries can accept, the EU's energy policy chief said on Friday.

"Because different member states do expect different solutions, the Commission has to present an idea that has overall broad support... We have to find a way that is acceptable for all the member states," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on her arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers, who will discuss the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)