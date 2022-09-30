Left Menu

European shares climb on the last day of painful quarter

All eyes are on September eurozone inflation data that will likely strengthen the case for another 75 basis points rate increase by the European Central Bank in October.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:07 IST
European shares climb on the last day of painful quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stock indexes rose on Friday, the last day of a painful quarter that saw shares take a beating as investors worried about the impact of aggressive policy tightening measures on economic growth and corporate earnings.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.8% by 0713 GMT, led by a 1.5% climb in beaten-down shares of oil and gas companies, basic resources and banks . The index was down 5.2% for the July-September period, set to notch its third straight quarterly decline in what will be its longest such losing streak since 2011.

The market has been under pressure since the Russia-Ukraine war earlier this year jolted the region and sent gas prices soaring, which led to rampant inflation and sparked concerns about a central bank-induced recession. All eyes are on September eurozone inflation data that will likely strengthen the case for another 75 basis points rate increase by the European Central Bank in October. German inflation accelerated to 10.9% this month, far beyond market expectations.

Among single stocks, Italy's Webuild rose 2.4% after the builder said it expected its commercial results for the year to "significantly exceed" guidance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022