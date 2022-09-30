Left Menu

Energy, banks push FTSE 100 higher

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, pulled higher by energy and bank stocks, as the mood in the market improved after production data showed the economy performed better than expected in the second quarter. The FTSE 100 rose 0.2% at 7:14 GMT, but is staring at a second straight quarterly decline since late 2018.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:07 IST
Energy, banks push FTSE 100 higher
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, pulled higher by energy and bank stocks, as the mood in the market improved after production data showed the economy performed better than expected in the second quarter.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.2% at 7:14 GMT, but is staring at a second straight quarterly decline since late 2018. The FTSE 250 climbed 0.7% but was on track for its first decline over three quarters since the financial crisis.

Though production grew better than expected in the second quarter it was still below the pre-pandemic peak, data showed. The energy sector was up 0.7%, supported by oil prices that were slightly higher on possibilities of crude output cuts by the OPEC+ when it meets on Oct. 5 that would support prices.

Banks gained by 1.4%.

Also Read: Banks, miners lift London's FTSE 100 after slump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • FTSE

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022