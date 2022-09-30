Left Menu

Four held for cattle smuggling in Assam

Assam police arrested four cattle smugglers and rescued nine cattle heads in Borghat area of Nagaon district, an official said Friday.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:21 IST
Cattle rescued from the incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam police arrested four cattle smugglers and rescued nine cattle heads in Borghat area of Nagaon district, an official said Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted two vehicles coming from Samuguri area and found the cattle in them.

[{b8e593f2-596e-4fb4-aa30-e4a331157d79:intradmin/ANI-20220930070930.jpeg}] Those arrested have been identified as Roshidul Haque alias Ratul (22), Sahjahan Ali (32), Ashadul Islam (21) and Amit Nayak (23), a police official said.

Earlier this month, Assam police rescued two baby orangutans, a rare wildlife species, from the Lailapur Naka check post in the Cachar district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

