Nord Stream leaks likely done by a state, says Sweden

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:23 IST
Khashayar Farmanbar Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Gas leaks along Gazprom-led Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines are very likely the result of state action, Swedish energy minister Khashayar Farmanbar said on Friday.

"It's very likely that it has been done deliberately and not by accident and it's very unlikely it's been done by anybody else than a state without being detected earlier," Farmanbar told reporters before a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

"And this should be seen from the current security situation that Europe is in," he continued.

