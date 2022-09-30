Left Menu

Britain turned net exporter of electricity in second quarter, report says

Britain turned a net exporter of electricity to Europe in the second quarter for the first time in over a decade, a report by academics from Imperial College London for Drax Electric Insights showed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain turned a net exporter of electricity to Europe in the second quarter for the first time in over a decade, a report by academics from Imperial College London for Drax Electric Insights showed. From April to June, 8% of the electricity generated by Britain, around 5.5 terawatt-hours (TWh), was exported through subsea cables known as interconnectors.

The trade surplus was worth around 1.5 billion pounds for the UK economy, the report said. The rise in exports follows a fall in French nuclear power output due to an unprecedented number of outages for maintenance and strikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

