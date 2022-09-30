Left Menu

Austria says it cannot back any current EU gas price cap plan

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:52 IST
Austria says it cannot back any current EU gas price cap plan
Leonore Gewessler Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Austria has not seen any proposal on a price cap for imported natural gas that would guarantee sufficient supply to Europe, energy minister Leonore Gewessler said on Friday.

"I am aware that the various EU members have differing views on the topic, but the others must be clear that Austria is dependent on natural gas imports and on Russian gas imports," she told reporters before a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels.

"In all these proposals, I have not seen any certainty that the partners supplying us would still deliver enough gas to Europe if we are not prepared to pay the price demanded."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022