EU gas price cap possible without hurting supply, Belgium says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:11 IST
Tinne Van der Straeten Image Credit: Wikipedia
European countries can contain energy costs by capping the price they pay for gas imports without jeopardizing their supply of gas, Belgium's energy minister said on Friday.

"Our problem is not a problem of security of supply, but of historically high prices that make it impossible for households to pay their bills. Today, as ministers we can take responsibility," Tinne Van der Straeten said before a meeting of EU energy ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

