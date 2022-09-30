Left Menu

Activist investor Elliott raises Swedish Match stake

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 30-09-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:38 IST
Activist investor Elliott raises Swedish Match stake
(Corrects headline to read Elliott raises Swedish Match stake (not Philip Morris stake))

Sept 30 - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Swedish Match to 7.25%, from 5.5% previously, it said in a disclosure Friday, putting pressure on Philip Morris International to raise its bid.

By Swedish law, 90% of Swedish Match shareholders need to approve the offer before Oct. 21, but some have come out against the $16 billion -- or 106 SEK per share -- bid for one of the world's biggest makers of oral nicotine products.

