Russian forces in Ukraine were on the verge of one of their worst defeats of the war on Friday even as President Vladimir Putin was due to proclaim the annexation of territory seized in his invasion. ANNEXATION

* Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would sign accession documents in an ornate Kremlin hall and give a speech. A pop concert is planned on Red Square. * Ukrainian President Zelenskiy promised a strong response to the annexations and summoned his defence and security chiefs for an emergency meeting.

* The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself. FIGHTING

* Missiles slammed into a car market in southern Ukraine on Friday, killing at least 23 people in a convoy of civilian vehicles and leaving bloodied bodies strewn across the ground in an attack local officials blamed on Russia. * The head of the Russian-backed separatist administration in east Ukraine's Donetsk region said on Friday the Russian stronghold of Lyman was semi-encircled by the Ukrainian army and that news from the front was "alarming".

SANCTIONS * European Union countries reached an initial agreement on what would be the bloc's eight round of sanctions against Russia for waging war against Ukraine, three diplomatic sources told Reuters on Friday.

GAS LEAK * The cause of damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea, built to carry Russian gas to Europe though already shut, has not yet been solved. Sweden's coast guard said it found a fourth leak.

* Western countries said the pipelines were sabotaged while stopping short of openly ascribing blame. Russia, which has denied involvement, said it looked like acts of state-sponsored terrorism and that the United States stood to gain. Washington has denied any involvement.

