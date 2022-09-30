Soccer-It's lights out for Nuremberg as city cuts energy usage

German second division club Nuremberg will not be playing evening matches any time soon after the city council on Friday decided to limit the use of floodlights at the team's Max Morlock stadium amid the energy crisis. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has sent energy prices soaring worldwide and Germany, which had been heavily dependent on Russian energy, is looking to reduce its energy usage with winter approaching.

"Gas and electricity could be in short supply in the winter. That is why the city council had a renewed discussion about where we can save energy," it said in a statement, adding that it had made the decision to limit the use of the floodlights and under-pitch heating. "The pitch heating in the stadium will remain off after an agreement with the German Football League (DFL)," the council said.

"We are limiting the use of floodlights until maximum nine in the evening." This will prevent the former Bundesliga club from staging any evening games, which start half an hour earlier.

Nuremberg are in 13th place in Germany's second division.

