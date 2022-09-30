Left Menu

Core sector growth slows to 3.3 pc in Aug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:05 IST
Core sector growth slows to 3.3 pc in Aug
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3 percent in August -- the lowest in nine months -- as against 12.2 percent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Friday.

The previous low was in November 2021 at 3.2 percent.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizer, steel, cement, and electricity -- was 9.8 percent from April-August this fiscal, compared to 19.4 percent a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022