Guj: Gas leaks from ONGC well in Mehsana; people complain of irritation in eyes, throat

Gas leaked from a well of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC near a village in Gujarats Mehsana district on Friday, an official said.While the gas is not inflammable or poisonous, people in nearby areas have complained of burning sensation in their eyes and throat, he said.The leak began around 2 am at the well located near Kasalpura village and efforts are on by the staff to control it, Mehsana District Development Officer Om Prakash said.With a population of around 850, Kasalpura is located around 1.5 km from the site, he said.

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:19 IST
Guj: Gas leaks from ONGC well in Mehsana; people complain of irritation in eyes, throat
Gas leaked from a well of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) near a village in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Friday, an official said.

While the gas is not inflammable or poisonous, people in nearby areas have complained of burning sensation in their eyes and throat, he said.

The leak began around 2 am at the well located near Kasalpura village and efforts are on by the staff to control it, Mehsana District Development Officer Om Prakash said.

With a population of around 850, Kasalpura is located around 1.5 km from the site, he said. ''Compressed air that is pumped into the well has been escaping, and the gas is not poisonous or inflammable. People have complained of mild burning sensation in eyes and throat. Wind direction is towards Kasalpura,'' Om Prakash told PTI.

At least 40 people in three villages nearby have complained of burning sensation in eyes and throat, and the ONGC has been asked to set up gas analysers to check the nature of gas leaking from the well, he said. The district administration has set up out-patient departments in Kasalpura and two other nearby villages with doctors and ambulances and deployed fire fighters there for any eventuality, he said.

''We have kept the evacuation plan ready. In case anything serious happens, ambulances and buses are ready to shift people,'' the official added.

