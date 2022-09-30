Left Menu

All India Imam Organisation chief gets threats after he called Mohan Bhagwat father of the nation

All India Imam Organisation chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi received repeated threats after he termed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat a 'rashtra pita' (father of the nation).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:29 IST
Mohan Bhagwat meets with Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"We all believe that the nation comes first," Ilyasi had said on Friday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior functionaries of the RSS met Umar Ahmed Ilyasi at a mosque in New Delhi. The meeting was held at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and lasted for more than an hour.

"Ever since Mohan Bhagwat has come to our mosque, I have been getting threatening calls continuously. I received a threatening call from England on 23 September saying that now you will burn in the fire of Hell. You will not be alive," Ilyasi told ANI. "I called Mohan Bhagwat to the mosque and called him the father of the nation and the sage of the nation, so I am being threatened. Some fundamentalists do not like peace, love, or peace of the country, these are the same people," he stated.

He stated that he is not going to bow down to these threats and that he will not take back his statement. A complaint has been filed at Tilak Marg police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

