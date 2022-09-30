Nord Stream 1 gas leak expected to continue until Sunday
Gas leaks in the Baltic Sea due to ruptures on the Nord Stream pipeline are expected to continue until Sunday, Oct. 2, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the pipeline operator, Nord Stream AG.
There was no information about when gas from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs parallel to Nord Stream 1 and was also affected by the still-unexplained ruptures earlier this week, would stop pouring into the sea.
