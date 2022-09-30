Left Menu

Nord Stream 1 gas leak expected to continue until Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Gas leaks in the Baltic Sea due to ruptures on the Nord Stream pipeline are expected to continue until Sunday, Oct. 2, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the pipeline operator, Nord Stream AG.

There was no information about when gas from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs parallel to Nord Stream 1 and was also affected by the still-unexplained ruptures earlier this week, would stop pouring into the sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

