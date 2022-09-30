2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter in Baramulla on Friday, the police said. "On basis of intelligence inputs, Army police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) parties conducted a search in a village after cordoning off the area and killed two unidentified terrorists in an encounter," Kashmir Senior Superintendent of Police Rayees Mohammad Bhatt said.

As per the official, 1 AKS-74U and 3 magazines, 1 pistol and its magazine and 2 bullets have been recovered from their possessions. Police have appealed to people in that area to be careful.

"Terrorists were here to target and disrupt the Army recruitment (Agniveer) rally. Site clearance completed. Appeal to people of that area to be careful and appeal to youth to not choose the path of violence," SSP added. Earlier, two terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla in the early hours of Friday. The encounter broke out at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla.

"Baramulla Encounter Update: One more terrorist killed. Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir Police further tweeted. (ANI)

