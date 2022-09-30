Left Menu

Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:36 IST
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany. Speaking Friday in Moscow at a ceremony to annex four regions of Ukraine into Russia, Putin said the “Anglo-Saxons” in the West have turned from sanctions to “terror attacks,” sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in what he described as an attempt to “destroy the European energy infrastructure.” He added that “those who profit from it have done it,” without naming a specific country.

European nations, which have been reeling under soaring energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have noted that it is Russia, not Europe, that benefits from chaos in the energy markets and spiking prices for energy.

