Putin says U.S. and allies blew up Nord Stream pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday directly accused the United States and its allies of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines. "The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved onto sabotage," Putin said. "It is hard to believe but it is a fact that they organised the blasts on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines." "They began to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure," Putin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday directly accused the United States and its allies of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.
"The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved onto sabotage," Putin said. "It is hard to believe but it is a fact that they organised the blasts on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines." "They began to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure," Putin said. "It is clear to everyone who benefits from this. Of course, he who benefits did it."
A sharp drop in pressure on both pipelines was registered on Sept. 26 and seismologists detected explosions, triggering a wave of speculation about who might have sabotaged one of Russia's most important energy corridors. The European Union said it suspected sabotage caused the damage to the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in Swedish and Danish waters. The White House has dismissed Russian allegations it was behind the incidents.
Russia's top spy said that Moscow had intelligence indicating that the West was behind what he said was a "terrorist act" against the pipelines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian, Chinese navies conduct joint patrols in the Pacific-Russian defence ministry
PM Modi to meet Russian President Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit in Uzbekistan: Russian envoy
Russian rouble hits over 3-week high on eve of rate decision
Russian rouble firms to over 3-week high on eve of rate decision
Russian gas exports to EU will fall by 50 bcm this year -Ifx cites Deputy PM