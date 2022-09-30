Governor Koshyari, Rupala flag off 11 veterinary ambulances

Left Menu

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accompanied by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala flagged off 11 veterinary ambulances from Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accompanied by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala flagged off 11 veterinary ambulances from Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday. The vet ambulances manned by a veterinary doctor will be equipped with an operation theatre for injured animals and birds. The ambulances will offer medical treatment to injured birds and animals at 11 locations in and around Mumbai.

Minister of Tourism and Women and Child Welfare Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry J P Gupta, Trustee of Samast Mahajan and Member of Animal Welfare Board Girish Shah and ambulance donors were present. The ambulance service will be available in 11 zones, namely Vasai-Virar Nalasopara, Bhaynder, Dahisar to Malad, Goregaon to Parla - Juhu, Bandra- Khar-Santa Cruz, Dadar, South Mumbai, Sion to Mulund, Thane, Bhiwandi and New Mumbai.

The ambulances will be equipped with Operation Theatre, Anesthesia, Oxygen Cylinder and Oxygen Concentrator, Refrigerator, Geyser, Fire safety equipment, etc. Animals and birds wounded can be operated on inside the ambulances. (ANI)

