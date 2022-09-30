Nord Stream 2 gas leaks expected to cease on Saturday, Denmark says
Nord Stream 2 AG has informed that it expects the gas leaks on the damaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline to cease during Saturday, Denmark's Energy Agency said on Friday.
The gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 are still expected to end some time during Sunday, the agency said.
