EU to seek "price corridor" deals with trusted suppliers - EU energy chief
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:24 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission will seek to negotiate a "price corridor" with trusted natural gas suppliers, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on Friday, while acknowledging there was no consensus in the bloc on a potential gas price cap.
"We will proceed with that and try to negotiate a price corridor, not a fixed cap, that allows us to bring down the costs for our consumers," she told a news conference after a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels.
