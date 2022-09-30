Slovakia could stop power exports if doesn't get more EU help

Slovakia could halt electricity supplies to other European Union countries if it doesn't get more help to cope with soaring energy costs, its prime minister warned on Friday, saying measures agreed by the bloc so far did not go far enough.

EU energy ministers agreed on Friday a package including a levy on fossil fuel companies' surplus profits made this year or next, another levy on excess revenues low-cost power producers make from soaring electricity costs, and a mandatory 5% cut in electricity use during peak price periods. But Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said there was no agreement on EU-wide sharing of the revenue from the levies, although there was a provision for this on a bilateral basis.

This is a problem for Slovakia, he said, as its main producer has pre-sold energy for the next year at prices much lower than current ones, while Slovak distributors and customers must now buy electricity at multiple times that price. Slovakia will not raise enough revenue from the approved scheme, he said.

"These measures do not help us in any way to combat the energy crisis, which is the biggest since World War Two," he told a news conference broadcast online by media outlets. "We clearly said that if we want a solution that will be effective for the entire EU, it must be taxation of disproportionate profits on a pan-European level, which will then be redistributed to individual member countries according to the level of consumption," Heger said.

"If you do not help us financially, we do not want to allow (an economic) collapse, therefore we have a Plan B that electricity made in Slovakia will not go to countries that have bought it but we will give it to our citizens, our companies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)