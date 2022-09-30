Left Menu

Nabard arm conducts conference on reducing post-harvest losses in agri, allied sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:52 IST
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) subsidiary NABCONS on Friday held a seminar on ways to cut down harvest losses in agri and allied sector.

Although there is a significant increase in horticulture and agriculture production, there are bottlenecks in processing, transport and logistics as well as in infrastructure leading to post-production losses. During the seminar, it was emphasised that a strong and dynamic food processing sector plays a vital role in the reduction in the wastage of perishable agricultural produce, enhancing the shelf life of food products, ensuring value addition to agricultural produce and diversification.

Speaking at the conference, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) Additional Secretary said it is desirable for the policies to target areas where post-harvest losses are high.

