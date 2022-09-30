Left Menu

Norway to receive help from UK, Germany and France to boost security, PM says

Norway will receive assistance from Britain, Germany and France to boost offshore security following the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday.

Norway, now Europe's largest gas supplier and a leading global oil supplier, has over 90 oil and gas fields, most of which are connected to a network of gas pipelines stretching some 9,000 km (5,590 miles).

