Swedish police will cooperate with Danish, German forces on gas leak probe - PM

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:35 IST
Swedish police will cooperate with Danish and German counterparts to investigate what caused the explosions on the two gas pipelines in the Baltic sea, Sweden's prime minister said on Friday.

"It is, of course, important to establish what has happened, the cause of the leaks. We have today agreed that the police authorities in Sweden, Denmark and Germany should cooperate in order to clarify what has happened," Magdalena Andersson told a news conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday blamed the United States and its allies for blowing up the undersea Nord Stream pipelines, raising the temperature in a crisis that has left Europe racing to secure its energy infrastructure and supplies.

