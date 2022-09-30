Russian forces in Ukraine were on the verge of one of their worst defeats of the war on Friday even as President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of territory seized in his invasion. ANNEXATION

* Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed documents to incorporate four Ukrainian territories into Russia in a televised ceremony in the Kremlin. * Ukraine said on Friday that Kyiv would continue liberating its territory occupied by Russia and that "nothing changes" after Putin's announcement.

* The Kremlin said that attacks against any part of the annexed territory would be considered aggression against Russia itself. * Before inking documents to annex four regions of Ukraine - in an act denounced as illegal by Ukraine, the United States, the European Union and the head of the United Nations - the Kremlin leader delivered a 37-minute anti-Western diatribe that veered across an astonishing range of topics.

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was formally applying for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance and that Kyiv was ready for talks with Moscow, but not with President Vladimir Putin. FIGHTING

* Ukraine said on Friday it had all the supply routes to the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the crosshairs of its artillery in the east, and told Moscow it would have to appeal to Kyiv if it wanted its forces to be allowed out. * Missiles slammed into a car market in southern Ukraine on Friday, killing at least 23 people in a convoy of civilian vehicles and leaving bloodied bodies strewn across the ground in an attack local officials blamed on Russia.

GAS LEAK * The cause of damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea, built to carry Russian gas to Europe though already shut, has not yet been solved. Sweden's coastguard said it found a fourth leak.

* Putin blamed the United States and its allies for blowing up the undersea pipelines, raising the temperature in a crisis that has left Europe racing to secure its energy infrastructure and supplies. QUOTES

"I want the Kyiv authorities and their real masters in the West to hear me, so that they remember this. People living in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are becoming our citizens. Forever." - Putin "We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to NATO. Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but with a different Russian president." - Zelenskiy

"It's nothing but a complete farce. We condemn the illegal annexation in the strongest terms." - Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson (Compiled by Angus MacSwan and Alex Richardson)

