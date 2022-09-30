Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express offers healthy low-calorie millet rich menu

By Nishant Ketu Newly introduced Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar station on Friday came with a befitting Health Conscious Low-Calorie Millet Rich Regional menu, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

"On this line, Indian Railways is all set to serve high-end delicacies suited to the taste-buds of esteemed clientele in the prestigious semi-high speed train. The elegant design and appearance of the train shall be ably complimented with local cuisine anticipating preferred train patronisation from Gujarat and Maharashtra, though the menu shall also address passenger expectations from other parts of the country," the statement read. The professional Catering Services arm of Indian Railways, 'IRCTC' shall deliver a rich cuisine experience to travellers' taste buds during the journey.

Talking to ANI about the menu, the service manager of IRCTC, Arindam said that we are now offering low-calorie and hygienic food for the travellers of this new premium class train. "We have not missed our focus on the preference of fasting, Jain or senior patrons in the Mumbai Gujarat Section. Dishes prepared from Sabu Dana, Bhagar and Fruits which are otherwise light on the stomach but still have high nutritional value are much a part of the menu," he said.

Arindam further said, "Maintaining hygiene in food service is a very challenging task. But, we are able to do this. All food items get ready and packed in our base kitchen. We served only packed items to the passengers to maintain maximum safety. Our onboard hospitality has been extended by engaging experienced and competent professionals of balanced gender mix at par with the Mumbai Ahmedabad Corporate Tejas Trains run by IRCTC." "The customised menu for Vande Bharat Train is also in sync with the theme of the ensuing year 2023 which is poised to be celebrated the World over as the International Year of Millets. The initiative has been steered by India in the U.N. General Assembly adopting a resolution in April 2021 and declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets," the ministry said.

"In a first, Healthy Malt Beverages for travelling kids are being introduced as a service in the premium train. Replacing Chocolate Bars with local Brands of "Peanut Chikki" with Peanuts sourced from local farmers is being seen as a part of Be Vocal, 'Go Local' ideology. The Menu service is planned to suit the train schedule timings including morning tea, breakfast, hi-tea, lunch and dinner on the motto "Quality First"," it said, adding that the much-awaited experience of high-end Vande Bharat Express travels from Gandhinagar to Mumbai i.e. Mumbai Central shall be available to one and all with effect from October 1 post its inaugural run on the 30th of September 2022. (ANI)

