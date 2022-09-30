Left Menu

Moldova says Gazprom has told it Oct supplies will be cut by 30%

Earlier, Moldovagaz director Vadim Ceban said the company had paid off the remainder of a late advance payment to Gazprom for September natural gas supplies.

  • Moldova

(Adds comments by deputy prime minister) CHISINAU, Sept 30 (Reuters) -

Russia's Gazprom has told Moldova that supplies of natural gas in October will be cut by 30%, the deputy prime minister of the small former Soviet nation said on Friday. Andrei Spinu, writing on Telegram, said the situation was similar to what happened in October 2021, when Russian supplies for the month were also cut.

The difference is that state natural gas company Moldovagaz now has a binding contact with Gazprom which the Russian company must fulfil, he said. Spinu is due to hold a news conference at 10.00 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday to discuss energy supplies.

Earlier, Moldovagaz director Vadim Ceban said the company had paid off the remainder of a late advance payment to Gazprom for September natural gas supplies. The company paid Gazprom $23.9 million on Friday, closing the debt of $35.9 million, Ceban wrote. There had been fears in Moldova that Gazprom could cut off gas supply to one of Europe's poorest countries from Oct. 1.

