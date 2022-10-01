Gazprom says 800 million cubic metres of gas escaped from pipelines -Tass
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 02:46 IST
A spokesman for Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom on Friday said 800 million cubic metres of natural gas had escaped after explosions hit two pipelines under the North Sea, Tass news agency reported.
It said spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov had told a session of the United Nations via video link that the volume of escaped gas was equivalent to three months' of supply for Denmark.
