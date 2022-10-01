Left Menu

Gazprom says 800 million cubic metres of gas escaped from pipelines -Tass

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 02:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A spokesman for Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom on Friday said 800 million cubic metres of natural gas had escaped after explosions hit two pipelines under the North Sea, Tass news agency reported.

It said spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov had told a session of the United Nations via video link that the volume of escaped gas was equivalent to three months' of supply for Denmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

